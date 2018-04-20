County Championship: Durham's Aiden Markram goes for pair on debut against Kent

Aiden Markram scored two centuries in South Africa's series win over Australia in March

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day one): Durham 91 & 13-1: Smith 8*; Henry 1-4 Kent 169: Kuhn 54; Weighell 3-29, Rimmington 3-39 Durham (4 points) trail Kent (4 points) by 65 runs with nine wickets remaining Scorecard

Durham opener Aiden Markram was dismissed for a pair on his debut as 21 wickets fell on day one against Kent.

The South Africa batsman twice fell to New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry, trapped lbw in his first innings before lobbing to mid-wicket for another duck.

Only five players made double figures as Durham were all out for 91 before lunch, Henry finishing with 5-28.

Heino Kuhn (54) steadied Kent before they collapsed to 169 all out, but they lead by 65 runs with Durham on 13-1.

The hosts will resume on day two at Chester-le-Street with Will Smith and Matty Potts at the crease, with Kent looking good to avoid successive defeats at the start of their Division Two campaign.

Kent assistant coach Allan Donald told BBC Kent:

"It's a very slow deck, but I thought Matt Henry showed his international class today. He was absolutely awesome, bowling a foot and a bit fuller.

"I thought the rest of the bowlers supported him really well. We bowled magnificently well in partnership and was exactly what you ask for with a team bowling first.

"It was frantic, I've never seen so many wickets falling in two games, in such a short space of times.

"We're 70 or so runs ahead, two early poles and the pressure is on. We would like to have been further on, but I'm happy with today."