County Championship: Sussex pair prosper against Leicestershire

Luke Wright fell for a first-ball duck in last week's draw with Warwickshire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day one): Sussex 254-7: Wright 88, Brown 64; Raine 3-58 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Leicestershire 2pts, Sussex 2pts Scorecard

Luke Wright and Ben Brown shared a century partnership for Sussex on a see-saw opening day against Leicestershire at Grace Road.

They put on 119, with Wright bowled for 88 six overs from the close and Brown contributing 64 to a total of 254-7.

Leicestershire reduced the visitors to 52-3 at lunch, with debutant Mohammad Abbas taking 1-9 in nine tight overs.

And the home side also had a good final session as Ben Raine removed Wright and Ollie Robinson with successive balls.

Raine ended the day with 3-58, having taken the first wicket to fall when Luke Wells was caught behind from his third delivery, while the impressive Abbas claimed 2-42 with an economy rate of under two runs per over.

Stiaan van Zyl made 44 for Sussex and after his dismissal Leicestershire had to wait 37 overs for their next success, as Wright's innings blossomed with Brown's steady support, and he hit a six and 13 fours in his 158-ball knock.