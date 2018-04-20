County Championship: Ryan Sidebottom takes six as Bears take control against Northants

Ryan Sidebottom's first six-for in first-class cricket began with Ben Duckett, caught by Will Rhodes in the gully first ball

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The County Ground, Northampton (day one): Northamptonshire 147: Levi 41; Sidebottom 6-35 Warwickshire 113-3: Hain 51*, Rhodes 39* Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Northants (1 pt) by 34 runs with seven wickets standing Scorecard

Warwickshire's late-flowering Australian fast bowling discovery Ryan Sidebottom claimed a career-best 6-35 at Wantage Road as they dominated the first day against Northamptonshire.

Sidebottom might not have been playing at all, but for pre-match hamstring strains to Keith Barker and Olly Stone.

But the 28-year-old's maiden five-wicket haul in first-class cricket saw Northants all out for just 147.

Sam Hain and Will Rhodes then helped the Bears recover to 113-3 at stumps.

Warwickshire looked in bother themselves at 28-3 after Dom Sibley edged Richard Gleeson to third slip, Ian Bell was held low at second slip off Ben Sanderson, and Jonathan Trott was then pinned lbw by Gleeson.

But England Lions batsman Hain and Rhodes put on an unbroken 85-run stand to put their side in prime position for a decent first-innings lead on day two.

Sidebottom, who had a final two months of last season to remember, earlier took a wicket with his first ball of this summer as Ben Duckett went for a golden duck, splendidly held in the gully by Rhodes above his right shoulder, and it went downhill from there as only Richard Levi (41) provided lengthy resistance.

Northamptonshire's Richard Levi told BBC Radio Northampton:

"At one stage we were 100-3 and to capitulate to 147 isn't really good enough. They bowled well. It is a pitch where wickets fall in clumps.

"It's not the easiest wicket to score on, the outfield is slow but you can score runs if you're willing to grind it out a bit.

"We bowled well and the door was ajar but we just didn't kick it open. We had quite a simple plan on that wicket but we went away from that as the evening went on."

Warwickshire's Sam Hain told BBC WM:

"It's been a good day for us. Ryan Sidebottom bowled really well. If you hold your lines long enough you can get your rewards but it's a slow-burner.

"When you get wickets like this you have to make the most of it. Will and I knew it would be tough to start but, once we got in, the ball wasn't doing too much and we could play a little more freely.

"I felt that I'm in decent form after the winter overseas and in the Caribbean so hopefully I can carry that on."