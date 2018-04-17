Jonty Jenner and Jake Dunford: Jersey duo join MCC Young Cricketers Programme

Jonty Jenner is still eligible to play for Jersey in international cricket despite having been 12th man for England

Jersey cricketers Jonty Jenner and Jake Dunford have been selected to join the 2018 MCC Young Cricketers Programme.

They are the first islanders to join the programme and will be based at Lord's until September.

The pair are both in Jersey's squad for World Cricket League Division Four in Malaysia later this month.

Jenner, who has had experience at Sussex, was 12th man for England last year and the fourth-highest run scorer in the 2015 World Twenty20 Qualifiers.