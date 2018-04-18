Justin Langer set to replace Darren Lehmann as Australia coach

Justin Langer played in 105 Test matches for Australia

Justin Langer is set to be appointed Australia head coach, according to Australian media.

The former batsman would replace Darren Lehmann, who stepped down as head coach of the Test team in March following the Australian ball-tampering scandal.

The West Australian says the Cricket Australia (CA) board will ratify the appointment of Langer, 47, on Friday.

However, CA says "no appointment has been made" and no candidate "will be put to the board" when it next meets.

A CA spokesperson added: "The process to be undertaken for the appointment of a new Australian men's head coach will be discussed and agreed at the CA board meeting this Friday.

"We expect to have a clearer understanding of the approach and appointment timelines following this meeting."

Most recently, Langer has been coaching Western Australia and Perth Scorchers.

Langer did take charge of the team on an interim basis while former coach Lehmann was away in 2016.