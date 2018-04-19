Glamorgan: Marsh hopes to continue Test career

Shaun Marsh reached a century during day four of the fifth Ashes test in January

Glamorgan's Australian batsman Shaun Marsh hopes to continue his Test career after a dramatic time since his recall.

Marsh, 34, was an Ashes hero against England before their controversial defeat in South Africa, with saw three players suspended for ball-tampering.

"I've been in the side for the last nine matches and had a disappointing series in South Africa," said Marsh.

"But I've felt really good over the last 12 months and hopefully there's more Test runs for me."

The left-hander had been in and out of the Australia side for some years, but was Australia's second top run-scorer against England in 2017-18.

"I had a great summer back home, really enjoyed the Ashes and to get back into Test cricket was an amazing feeling, to win that 4-0 was fantastic," he told BBC Sport Wales.

His average then dropped below 20 for the South Africa series, which cost Australia the services of captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft, after Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to rough up the ball.

Marsh is reluctant to discuss the episode in detail.

"South Africa didn't go according to plan, it was disappointing, but I think it's been dealt with and we move on," he said.

"Time heals everything, we want to move forward and be better. That's all I want to say about that."

Marsh and Hogan back together

Marsh arrived in Wales less than three days before the Championship season begins, having played briefly for Glamorgan in 2012 and for Yorkshire in 2017.

He says renewing his links with Glamorgan's Championship captain and former Western Australia team-mate Michael Hogan was a key attraction.

"When Glamorgan gave me the opportunity to come over here for two years, I jumped at it straight away.

"I get to play with Michael Hogan again, we're really good friends and we've played a lot of cricket together.

"It was something we didn't think was going to happen again when he left WA, so it was really appealing."

More games than in Australia

Marsh is due to bat at number three in the Championship, to add experience to a raw batting line-up, as they start against Gloucestershire at Bristol on Friday, 20 April.

He is looking forward to the busy schedule of UK county cricket, compared to the Australian domestic schedule.

"There's a lot more games over here, you're continually playing which is a good thing as a batter, you can get out there and hopefully get some good form early."

He will be joined in Glamorgan's T20 side by another current Australian Test player, Usman Khawaja, who will be available for all their group games.