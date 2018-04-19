Paul Nixon: Leicestershire head coach turns to SAS to lift club's fortunes

Paul Nixon helped Leicestershire win their third domestic Twenty20 title in 2011, his final year as a professional

Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon has enlisted the help of the Special Air Service to try to improve fortunes.

The Foxes finished bottom of County Championship Division Two in 2017, failing to win any of their 14 matches.

Nixon said turning to an ex-leader with more than 20 years' experience in the elite forces unit would ensure "habits, disciplines and routines are right".

"The players must know themselves and their team-mates inside out," the 47-year-old told BBC Radio Leicester.

"We have been working on that in pre-season and we have also worked on behaviour analysis and the guys have really bought into that, communication and how we know each other on a deeper level.

"When you live in the Big Brother house for six months it's crucial that everybody knows everybody really well.

"If you are sitting next to a bloke for six months we want to make sure you can put your arm around him or give him a kick up the backside. "

Leicestershire begin their new season at home against Sussex on Friday.

Former Hampshire and England opener Michael Carberry will captain Leicestershire this season

'I want to be the most successful county'

Nixon believes discipline - and more importantly self-discipline - will play a crucial role in the 2018 campaign.

"The players have done all their values and the club values," Nixon added. "They have had a lot of that pushed down their throats after the past few years and it wasn't lived and policed.

"But this year we've made sure they have taken ownership of it and are accountable for it and will police it from within until certain levels where it has to come into management.

"Good teams police themselves."

And Nixon, who won the County Championship twice as a Leicestershire player and appeared in 19 one-day internationals and one T20 game for England, has his mind on long-term success at Grace Road.

The club has not won a trophy since their 2011 Twenty20 title success.

But Nixon said: "I want Leicestershire to be the most successful club in county cricket, from winning trophies to producing more county players and England players than anyone else.

"Here and now we have to start winning games of cricket. We have to be realistic. We have to lift our standards in all we do."