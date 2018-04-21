County Championship: Surrey build lead after Clarke and Curran impress

Rikki Clarke trapped Hashim Amla lbw to end Hampshire's first innings on 147

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two): Surrey 211 & 217-4: Borthwick 74, Foakes 50*; Abbott 3-47 Hampshire 147: Amla 55; Clarke 4-39, Curran 4-39 Surrey (4 pts) lead Hampshire (3 pts) by 281 runs Scorecard

Surrey outplayed Hampshire with bat and ball to move into a strong position at the close of day two at the Oval.

Rikki Clarke (4-39) and Sam Curran (4-39) exploited prodigious swing to bowl the visitors out for 147 and claim a first-innings lead of 64 runs.

Hashim Amla (55) looked comfortable, but Kyle Abbott (23) was the only other Hampshire player to contribute runs.

Scott Borthwick (74) and Ben Foakes (50*) then pushed on, despite Abbott's efforts, to build a 281-run advantage.

Hampshire began the day with high hopes on 52-3, but Clarke trapped James Vince lbw with the second ball of the day to give Surrey momentum.

Sam Northeast, Rilee Rossouw and Liam Dawson were dismissed for single-figure scores soon after to leave the visitors struggling on 116-7.

Abbott and Amla pushed the score towards 150, but Curran and Clarke wrapped up the tail swiftly to secure a significant lead.

Abbott (3-47) had Rory Burns caught brilliantly by wicketkeeper Lewis McManus and bowled England's Mark Stoneman (24) before Chris Wood trapped Dean Elgar (20) lbw.

But Borthwick and Foakes put on 87 runs together to take a firm grip of the game, and once Borthwick was lbw to Abbott, Ollie Pope (30*) helped extend the lead further with a brisk innings.

Surrey all-rounder Scott Borthwick told BBC Radio London:

"It's been a good day since this morning where the plan in the first session was to take as many wickets as we could.

"The bowlers were outstanding, Rikki and Sam were well-backed up too. To get through after that and bat well, it was a good day.

"The way that Ben and Ollie played towards the end there, we had a positive mindset and put them on the back foot.

"We'll want to keep building partnerships from tomorrow and not look too much at the scoreboard as there's still plenty of time left in the game."