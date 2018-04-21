County Championship: Derbyshire dominate Middlesex on day two

Derbyshire opener Ben Slater struck an unbeaten half-century on day two

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The 3aaa County Ground, Derby (day two): Derbyshire 265 & 118-0: Slater 63*, Reece 47* Middlesex 157: Simpson 32; Olivier 4-26 Middlesex (3 points) trail Derbyshire (5 points) by 226 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire enjoyed a dominant second day of their Division Two match against Middlesex at the County Ground, opening up a 226-run lead with 10 wickets left.

Having resuming on 45-3, Duanne Olivier took 4-26 as the visitors stumbled to 157 all out, with John Simpson's 34-ball 32 the highest score.

Already leading by 108 runs from the first innings, Ben Slater (63 not out) and Luis Reece (47 not out) pressed home Derbyshire's advantage.

The opening pair closed on 118-0.