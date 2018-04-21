County Championship: Kent cruise to victory as Durham season begins in defeat

Daniel Bell-Drummond struck an unbeaten 45 for Kent in their second innings cruise to victory

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day two): Durham 91 & 170: Weighell 84, Potts 36; Henry 7-45 Kent 169 & 95-1: Bell-Drummond 45*, Kuhn 36* Kent (19 points) beat Durham (3 points) by nine wickets Scorecard

Daniel Bell-Drummond and Heino Kuhn steered Kent to their first win of the Division Two season against Durham.

After Durham set a target of 93 to win, Kent survived losing Sean Dickson to a thick edge from a Nathan Rimmington delivery to coast to victory.

Bell-Drummond made 45 not out from 64 balls, with Kuhn hitting an unbeaten 36 from 71 to achieve the target.

Earlier, James Weighell's 84 had given Durham faint hopes, leading a recovery from 39-7 to 170 all-out.