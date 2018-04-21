County Championship: Marsh ton puts Glamorgan on top v Glos

Shaun Marsh helped Australia beat England in the 2017 Ashes

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Brightside Ground, Bristol (day two): Gloucestershire 236 (85.4 overs): Noema-Barnett 46; de Lange 5-62, Carey 3-72 Glamorgan 296-5 (101 overs): Marsh 111, Murphy 47, Carlson 45; Higgins 2-43 Glamorgan (5 points) lead Gloucestershire 2 points) by 60 runs Scorecard

Australia batsman Shaun Marsh hit an assured century on his Glamorgan Championship debut as they took a useful advantage over Gloucestershire.

The visitors finished 60 runs ahead on 296 for five, Marsh's 111 including 18 fours before he fell to hard-working Dan Worrall with the new ball.

Marsh shared a century stand with Kiran Carlson (45) for the third wicket, after opener Jack Murphy's gritty 47.

The labouring home attack lost Liam Norwell to a hamstring injury.