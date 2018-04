Saturday club cricket results

From the section

NORTH-WEST PREMIERSHIP

Saturday 21 April

Ardmore v Coleraine

Ardmore 183

Coleraine 184-7 V Chopra 86 no, M Hutchinson 34

Coleraine, after losing half their batsmen for only 15 runs, rallied to record a three-wicket win

Bready v Donemana

Donemana 70

Bready 71-1

Bready won by nine wickets

Eglinton v Brigade

Eglinton 117

Brigade 120-7 J Thompson 29 no, N McDonnell 21, D Barr 21, M Erland 2-26

Brigade won by three wickets

Fox Lodge v Strabane

Fox Lodge 322-6

Strabane 284-8 P Urewal 95 no, C Peiris 74

Fox Lodge won by 38 runs