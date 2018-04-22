County Championship: Colin Ackermann hits 186 as Leicestershire head for Sussex draw

South African batsman Colin Ackermann is in the second year of a two-year contract at Grace Road

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day three): Sussex 438-8 dec & 11-0: Wells 7no, Salt 3no Leicestershire 422-9 dec: Ackermann 186, Cosgrove 64; Wells 4-81, Sharma 3-85 Sussex (4 pts) lead Leicestershire (5 pts) by 27 runs Scorecard

Colin Ackermann's superb 186 led Leicestershire to 422-9 before declaring as their game with Sussex headed towards a draw on day three.

Beginning the day on 61 not out, Ackermann was one run short of his career-best first-class score as he hit 24 fours in a 458-minute innings.

Mark Cosgrove made 64 in a 141 third-wicket stand with the South African.

Spinner Luke Wells had figures of 4-81 for Sussex, who replied with 11-0 in the final few overs - they lead by 27.