County Championship: Colin Ackermann hits 186 as Leicestershire head for Sussex draw
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day three):
|Sussex 438-8 dec & 11-0: Wells 7no, Salt 3no
|Leicestershire 422-9 dec: Ackermann 186, Cosgrove 64; Wells 4-81, Sharma 3-85
|Sussex (4 pts) lead Leicestershire (5 pts) by 27 runs
Colin Ackermann's superb 186 led Leicestershire to 422-9 before declaring as their game with Sussex headed towards a draw on day three.
Beginning the day on 61 not out, Ackermann was one run short of his career-best first-class score as he hit 24 fours in a 458-minute innings.
Mark Cosgrove made 64 in a 141 third-wicket stand with the South African.
Spinner Luke Wells had figures of 4-81 for Sussex, who replied with 11-0 in the final few overs - they lead by 27.