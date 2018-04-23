County Championship: Glamorgan beat Gloucestershire by six wickets

Michael Hogan has taken in excess of 500 wickets in his career

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Brightside Ground, Bristol (day four): Gloucestershire 236 de Lange 5-62 & 372 Bracey 120*, Higgins 61, Worrall 50; Carey 4-105, de Lange 3-98 Glamorgan 526-9 dec: Lloyd 119, Marsh 111 & 73-4 Selman 36; M Taylor 3-25 Glamorgan (22 points) beat Gloucestershire (2 points) by six wickets Scorecard

Glamorgan got their campaign off to a winning start as they just got home by six wickets before the light closed in at Bristol.

Gloucestershire took the game deep into the final session after reaching 372 all out, led by James Bracey's marathon 120 not out.

Glamorgan needed 83 to win in 21 overs, but there was a clatter of wickets in the gathering gloom.

Aneurin Donald's hooked six eventually got them across the finishing line.

Bracey, who batted for more than seven hours, was given valuable support by Ryan Higgins (61), Dan Worrall (50), and Matt Taylor (48), all with career-bests.

Marchant de Lange (3-98) and Lukas Carey (4-105) again took the honours as Glamorgan toiled to finish the game off before that late drama, with a stand of 51 between young openers Nick Selman and Jack Murphy proving just enough of a platform.

Glamorgan head coach Robert Croft told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a tough day's cricket, it was a tough four days cricket. We've dominated this match but the fight-back from Gloucestershire on a very flat wicket was commendable and expected, then the effort throughout the day by our big fast bowlers was beyond belief.

"The light was a challenge and added some nerves to the dressing-room but we deserved that win. This ground doesn't give up wins easily, historically it's a very flat pitch- you have to be very good to get a win and we were in this game."