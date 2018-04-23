County Championship: Luke Wells hits ton as Sussex and Leicestershire draw

Luke Wells' unbeaten 102 at Grace Road was his 18th first-class century

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day four): Sussex 438-8 dec & 241-4 dec: Wells 102* Leicestershire 422-9 dec: Ackermann 186, Wells 4-81 Leicestershire (10 pts) drew with Sussex (9 pts) Scorecard

Luke Wells made a century for Sussex on day four before they settled for a draw at Leicestershire in Division Two.

Resuming on 11-0 with a 27-run lead, Sussex lost four batsman, but the hosts were unable to take a flurry of wickets to trigger a final-session run chase.

Wells, who also took four first-innings wickets, finished unbeaten on 102.

As the hosts were yet to bat in their second innings, the players shook hands when Sussex declared on 241-4 - with a lead of 257 - shortly before 17:00 BST.