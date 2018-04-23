County Championship: Ben Coad leads Yorkshire to win over Nottinghamshire

Ben Coad was Yorkshire's leading wicket-taker in the Championship last summer with 50

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day four): Yorkshire 256 & 334: Ballance 82, Bresnan 68*; Ball 3-69 Nottinghamshire 188 & 238: Moores 40*; Coad 6-81 Yorkshire (21 pts) beat Nottinghamshire (3 pts) by 164 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire completed their first County Championship win of 2018 by 164 runs despite resistance from Nottinghamshire on the final morning at Headingley.

It took the home side 12.4 overs to pick up the two wickets they needed as Tom Moores and Jake Ball put on 66.

Ben Coad bowled Ball for 30 and ended the game two balls later when Harry Gurney edged to second slip.

Coad finished with 6-81 - and match figures of 10-130 - with Moores left unbeaten on 40 in Notts' 238.

After last week's season opener with defending champions Essex was ruined by a wet outfield in Leeds, Yorkshire were good value for their victory.

Notts beat Lancashire in their opening game, but there are concerns about their batting with Ross Taylor's 57 in the first innings against Yorkshire their highest score of the season.

Moores produced some positive strokeplay on the final morning, including two superb fours in the same Jack Brooks over, the first back past the bowler and the second through the covers.

Seamer Coad, though, produced a beauty to knock out Ball's off stump and Adam Lyth made no mistake with a comfortable slip chance when Gurney edged into his midriff.

Yorkshire head coach Andrew Gale told BBC Radio Leeds:

"It's important that you start well, and given that we haven't had ideal preparation over the last few weeks - we've had IPL call-ups, injuries. we've been halted by the weather - to come out of the blocks with a win, I'm really pleased.

"All winter you've had in your mind that first game against Essex and then when it comes to it and the weather lets you down and the outfield wouldn't drain, it's really frustrating.

"Fair play to the boys, there's been no moaning no complaining, and I put this win down to that reason, their attitude has been outstanding over the last few weeks.

"Ben is going from strength to strength. The consistency that he's got and the skills that he's got with the ball are outstanding."

Notts captain Steven Mullaney:

"We've been outplayed, basically. It was a good chance to bowl first up and we bowled well, but we messed up first innings. We've also let the tail get away twice bowling.

"I've been through every emotion as a captain during these two weeks, that is for sure. We outplayed Lancashire last week and have been outplayed by Yorkshire this.

"We'll turn up to Worcester full of confidence and try and get one over on them.

"Broady's (Stuart Broad) back for the next three games. He's bowled this morning and looks in good rhythm. He's chomping at the bit to help us win some games."