December

19-21 v SA Invitation XI, Benoni

26-30 1st Test, Centurion

January

3-7 2nd Test, Cape Town

11-15 3rd Test, Wanderers, Johannesburg

19 1st ODI, Port Elizabeth (d/n)

22 2nd ODI, Durban (d/n)

25 3rd ODI, Centurion (d/n)

27 4th ODI, Wanderers, Johannesburg

30 5th ODI, Cape Town (d/n)

February

1 1st Twenty20 international, Cape Town (d/n)

3 2nd Twenty20 international, Wanderers, Johannesburg

6 3rd Twenty20 international, Centurion (d/n)

