Pakistan in South Africa 2018-19
- From the section Cricket
December
19-21 v SA Invitation XI, Benoni
26-30 1st Test, Centurion
January
3-7 2nd Test, Cape Town
11-15 3rd Test, Wanderers, Johannesburg
19 1st ODI, Port Elizabeth (d/n)
22 2nd ODI, Durban (d/n)
25 3rd ODI, Centurion (d/n)
27 4th ODI, Wanderers, Johannesburg
30 5th ODI, Cape Town (d/n)
February
1 1st Twenty20 international, Cape Town (d/n)
3 2nd Twenty20 international, Wanderers, Johannesburg
6 3rd Twenty20 international, Centurion (d/n)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made