Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
- From the section Cricket
February
13-17 1st Test, Durban
21-25 2nd Test, Port Elizabeth
28 v SA Invitation XI, Benoni
March
3 1st ODI, Wanderers, Johannesburg
6 2nd ODI, Centurion (d/n)
10 3rd ODI, Durban
13 4th ODI, Port Elizabeth (d/n)
16 5th ODI, Cape Town (d/n)
19 1st Twenty20 international, Cape Town (d/n)
22 2nd Twenty20 international, Centurion (d/n)
24 3rd Twenty20 international, Wanderers, Johannesburg
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made