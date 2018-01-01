Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019

February

13-17 1st Test, Durban

21-25 2nd Test, Port Elizabeth

28 v SA Invitation XI, Benoni

March

3 1st ODI, Wanderers, Johannesburg

6 2nd ODI, Centurion (d/n)

10 3rd ODI, Durban

13 4th ODI, Port Elizabeth (d/n)

16 5th ODI, Cape Town (d/n)

19 1st Twenty20 international, Cape Town (d/n)

22 2nd Twenty20 international, Centurion (d/n)

24 3rd Twenty20 international, Wanderers, Johannesburg

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made