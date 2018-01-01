Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019

Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera and South Africa's Quinton de Kock

February

13-17 1st Test, Durban

21-25 2nd Test, Port Elizabeth

28 v SA Invitation XI, Benoni

March

3 1st ODI, Wanderers, Johannesburg

6 2nd ODI, Centurion (d/n)

10 3rd ODI, Durban

13 4th ODI, Port Elizabeth (d/n)

16 5th ODI, Cape Town (d/n)

19 1st Twenty20 international, Cape Town (d/n)

22 2nd Twenty20 international, Centurion (d/n)

24 3rd Twenty20 international, Wanderers, Johannesburg

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured