County Championship: Lancashire recover from early losses against Surrey

Jade Dernbach picked up his 250th first-class victim for Surrey when he took the wicket of Alex Davis

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day two): Lancashire 352-8: Clark 78, Chanderpaul 65, Croft 62; Virdi 3-64, Dernbach 3-68 Surrey: Yet to bat Lancashire 4pts, Surrey 2pts Scorecard

Lancashire recovered from the loss of three early wickets on day two of their Championship match against Surrey.

Jade Dernbach struck twice and Sam Curran picked up the wicket of Keaton Jennings to reduce the hosts to 23-3.

Liam Livingstone (48) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (65) steadied Lancs, with Steven Croft (62) and Jordan Clark (78) continuing the middle-order resistance.

Amar Virdi (3-64) and Dernbach (3-68) were the pick of the bowlers as the Red Rose county closed on 352-8.

After day one at Old Trafford was washed out Surrey elected to bowl, with Dernbach getting two early breakthroughs as Haseeb Hameed edged to Dean Elgar at first slip and Alex Davis chipped to Matt Dunn at mid-off.

Jennings was trapped lbw by Curran (2-77) and, after a Livingston-led recovery was ended by Dernbach, the visitors put in a strong showing in the field as Scott Borthwick and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes took smart catches to dismiss Dane Vilas (13) and Croft respectively.

Resuming at 206-6 after tea, Lancashire's run-rate improved in good batting conditions in the spring sunshine and looked to be on top until Virdi picked up the wicket of Clark, with Ollie Pope taking an impressive catch at square leg.

Joe Mannie (35 not out) and Tom Bailey (15 not out) will resume on day three, with the hosts chasing a fifth batting point in the first six overs of the day.

Surrey head coach Michael di Venuto told BBC Radio London:

"I was disappointed in the last session, as to have them 120-5 was a good position.

"We didn't operate as a unit. We had a couple of guys put in good performances but it didn't quite happen for us,

"Given it being a three day game with rain around, we thought the best way to force a result would be to get them in and knock them over early.

"It didn't work out that way so we need to get those last two wickets and then bat well."