County Championship: Matt Renshaw puts Somerset in control against Yorkshire

Matt Renshaw has played 11 Tests for Australia

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day two): Somerset 216 & 6-0: Renshaw 112; Brooks 5-57, Coad 3-67 Yorkshire 96: Brook 32; Groenewald 3-12, Gregory 3-30 Somerset (4 pts) lead Yorkshire (3 pts) by 126 runs Scorecard

Matt Renshaw's brilliant 86-ball century put Somerset in command against Yorkshire as 20 wickets fell on a dramatic second day at Taunton.

After day one was completely lost to rain, Renshaw (112) and George Bartlett added 140 for the second wicket.

But when Jack Brooks (5-57) had the Australia Test batsman caught behind, the hosts collapsed to 216 all out.

Yorkshire subsided to 96 all out in reply, before Somerset reached 6-0 second time around at stumps.

Both Tim Groenewald (3-12) and all-rounder Lewis Gregory (3-30) missed hat-trick chances as the visitors collapsed from 51-2 to 64-8, including a sequence of four wickets for no runs.

The Tykes had earlier asked the home side to bat in seamer-friendly conditions, but Renshaw looked to be playing on a different pitch, following up his debut ton against Worcestershire by bringing up three figures before lunch - getting off the mark, reaching fifty and then bringing up his hundred all with sixes.

But only Bartlett (39) provided support as the hosts lost their final eight wickets for 71 runs, Brooks and Ben Coad (3-67) doing the damage.

In Yorkshire's reply, only England Under-19 captain Harry Brook (32) offered any serious resistance with a mature innings as Adam Lyth, Jack Leaning, Hodd and Brooks all failed to score.

Only a late rearguard from Tim Bresnan (22) helped the visitors avoid an embarrassing follow-on.