County Championship: Worcestershire v Nottinghamshire rained off for second day
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division One, Blackfinch New Road (day two):
|No play possible on day one or day two
|Scorecard
The second day of Worcestershire's County Championship match against Nottinghamshire at New Road was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
Umpires David Millns and Richard Illingworth took the decision after an inspection at 15:00 BST, with play also not having been possible on day one.
The match was only given the go-ahead this week after fears over the outfield at New Road, which had been flooded.
Worcestershire, promoted last year, have lost both games of 2018 so far.