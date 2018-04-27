County Championship: Dawid Malan fails in gloom with Glamorgan on top

Dawid Malan made his England debut against South Africa at The Oval in July 2017

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day one): Middlesex 64-3 (16.1 overs): Eskinazi 31*; Hogan 2-16 Glamorgan: Yet to bat Middlesex 0 pts, Glamorgan 1 pt Scorecard

England batsman Dawid Malan fell for just five as Middlesex struggled to 64-3 between the showers at Lord's.

Malan edged Glamorgan captain Michael Hogan to slip in the gloom after lunch.

Hogan and Lukas Carey, bowling well in his first appearance at Lord's, accounted cheaply for openers Max Holden and Sam Robson.

Glamorgan took advantage of favourable bowling conditions before further rain arrived after lunch and play was eventually called off at 16:40 BST.