County Championship: Philip Salt gives Sussex a flying start against Gloucestershire

Philip Salt
Philip Salt's half-century was his second in 15 first-class innings
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day one):
Sussex 86-0: Salt 54*, Wells 25*
Gloucestershire: Yet to bat
Scorecard

Philip Salt struck a swift half-century before rain curtailed Sussex's opening day against Gloucestershire in County Championship Division Two at Hove.

Salt scored 54 from just 60 balls, with nine fours and a six, alongside Luke Wells (25 not out) as the hosts reached 86-0 having been put in to bat.

But, with rain affecting many matches, just 21 overs were possible before play was finally abandoned at 16:10 BST.

Sussex are looking for a win after starting the season with two draws.

They included left-arm spinner Danny Briggs for his first Championship game of the summer, while Gloucestershire named the same XI which lost to Glamorgan last week.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC