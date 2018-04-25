Worcestershire: Rain-hit New Road fit to stage home game with Nottinghamshire

The ground was still almost totally under water when Worcestershire held their pre-season photocall on 4 April

Worcestershire have been given the go-ahead to stage their County Championship home game with Nottinghamshire at New Road after all.

The county had laid on contingency plans to move the game following their customary pre-season flooding problem.

But the New Road groundstaff, aided by an army of volunteers, have successfully cleaned up the ground.

Subject to any further rainfall the four-day Championship fixture will begin on Friday (27 April, 11:00 BST).

Worcestershire were scheduled to start with two away games against Hampshire at Southampton and Somerset at Taunton, to help avoid the annual threat of a flooded ground.

They were well beaten by 196 runs against Hampshire in the opening game and then, despite the individual efforts of Ed Barnard (11 wickets in the match and innings of 50 and 45 not out), they also lost to Somerset.

Notts, who were promoted with Division Two champions Worcestershire in September, have started with a win and a defeat from their first two games, beating Lancashire by six wickets before losing by 164 runs to Yorkshire.

Crossing the Severn