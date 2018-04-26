County Championship: England batsman Malan to face Glamorgan

Malan made his international test debut for England against South Africa in July 2017

Specsavers County Championship, Division Two Venue: Lord's Date: Friday 27 April Time: 1100 BST Coverage: Live commentary and text score updates on BBC Sport online and BBC Sport app; updates BBC Radio London, BBC Radio Wales

England batsman Dawid Malan returns to lead Middlesex in their Championship match against Glamorgan at Lord's.

But ex-Glamorgan seamer James Harris (side strain) is sidelined along with England paceman Toby Roland-Jones, out for the season with a stress fracture of the back.

Glamorgan are likely to bring Timm van der Gugten into their eleven, and could field an all-seam attack.

Ruaidhri Smith is added to the squad which beat Gloucestershire.

Middlesex (from): Robson, Holden, Malan (capt), Eskinazi, Cartwright, Stirling, Simpson (wk), Franklin, Scott, Rayner, Barber, Helm, Murtagh.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Murphy, Marsh, Carlson, Donald, Cooke (wk), Lloyd, Salter, de Lange, Smith, van der Gugten, Carey, Hogan (capt).