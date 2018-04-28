County Championship: Northamptonshire v Durham washed out for second day
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day two):
|No play possible on day one and day two
|Scorecard
Play was abandoned without a ball being bowled for the second day running of Northants' Division Two match against Durham because of persistent rain.
After the entire opening day was lost to poor weather, a decision was made to call off day two at 09:30 BST on Saturday.
Rain badly disrupted Friday's County Championship schedule, with five matches abandoned without any play.
Both Northants and Durham are without a win so far this season.