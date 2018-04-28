County Championship: Blank day for Middlesex and Glamorgan

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day two): Middlesex 64-3 (16.1 overs): Eskinazi 31*; Hogan 2-16 Glamorgan: Yet to bat Middlesex 0 pts, Glamorgan 1 pt Scorecard

Play was abandoned for the day between Middlesex and Glamorgan at Lord's without a ball bowled, after hours of frustration for players and spectators.

Only intermittent light rain fell after the scheduled start of 11:00 BST, but five inspections failed to produce any action because of a damp outfield.

Umpires Ian Gould and Rob Bailey finally called off proceedings at 17:00 BST.

It was the only county match in the South of England not to see any play.