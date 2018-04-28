Saturday club cricket results
-
- From the section Cricket
Saturday 28 April
Robinson Services NCU Premier League
Instonians v CSNI
Instonians 249-5 J Shannon 75, A White 51
CSNI 232 A Malan 90
Instonians won by 17 runs
Muckamore v Armagh
Armagh 171-8 Van Schalkwyk 56
Muckamore 101 N Gelson 3-21
Armagh, on their return to the Premier League, secure victory by 70 runs
North Down v CIYMS
North Down 169 P Eakin 52
CIYMS 166 N Jones 51, R Pretorius 5-27
North Down, after being 91-6, won by three runs
Waringstown v Carrickfergus
Carrickfergus 209-5 M Gilmour 67, J Burton 43
Waringstown required (D/L) 200 off 46 overs - 184-9 G Thompson 63, S Khan 53
Carrickfergus won by 15 runs (D/L)
North-West Premiership
Brigade v Coleraine
Brigade 251 J Thompson 80, G McKeegan 66, I Hussain 63
Coleraine 28-2 (nine overs) Match Abandoned due to rain.
Strabane v Ardmore
Ardmore 197 for seven - Match Abandoned
Donemana v Eglinton
Eglinton 269 S Thompson 128, M Erlank 51
Donemana 224 W McClintock 101
Eglinton won by 45 runs and the champions start their title defence with two defeats
Bready v Fox Lodge
Fox Lodge 69 D Scanlon 3-3, G McFaul 3-25
Bready 70-1 K Harrison 39 no
Bready won by nine wickets for the second week