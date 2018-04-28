Saturday club cricket results

From the section

Saturday 28 April

Robinson Services NCU Premier League

Instonians v CSNI

Instonians 249-5 J Shannon 75, A White 51

CSNI 232 A Malan 90

Instonians won by 17 runs

Muckamore v Armagh

Armagh 171-8 Van Schalkwyk 56

Muckamore 101 N Gelson 3-21

Armagh, on their return to the Premier League, secure victory by 70 runs

North Down v CIYMS

North Down 169 P Eakin 52

CIYMS 166 N Jones 51, R Pretorius 5-27

North Down, after being 91-6, won by three runs

Waringstown v Carrickfergus

Carrickfergus 209-5 M Gilmour 67, J Burton 43

Waringstown required (D/L) 200 off 46 overs - 184-9 G Thompson 63, S Khan 53

Carrickfergus won by 15 runs (D/L)

North-West Premiership

Brigade v Coleraine

Brigade 251 J Thompson 80, G McKeegan 66, I Hussain 63

Coleraine 28-2 (nine overs) Match Abandoned due to rain.

Strabane v Ardmore

Ardmore 197 for seven - Match Abandoned

Donemana v Eglinton

Eglinton 269 S Thompson 128, M Erlank 51

Donemana 224 W McClintock 101

Eglinton won by 45 runs and the champions start their title defence with two defeats

Bready v Fox Lodge

Fox Lodge 69 D Scanlon 3-3, G McFaul 3-25

Bready 70-1 K Harrison 39 no

Bready won by nine wickets for the second week