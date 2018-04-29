County Championship: Somerset set Yorkshire 321 to win after Tom Abell knock

Somerset captain Tom Abell struck eight fours and one six during his 137-ball 82

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day three): Somerset 216 & 200: Abell 82; Coad 4-61, Brooks 3-44 Yorkshire 96 & 49-1: Lyth 25*, Pujara 6* Yorkshire (4 pts) trail Somerset (3 pts) by 272 runs Scorecard

Somerset captain Tom Abell struck 82 to ensure his side enter the final day against Yorkshire as favourites.

Having resumed on 6-0, Ben Coad (4-61) and Jack Brooks (3-44) reduced the hosts to 24-4, as they appeared to be squandering the 120-run lead they had built up from the first innings.

But Abell's 137-ball knock guided Somerset to 200 all out, setting Yorkshire a victory target of 321.

Yorkshire reached 49-1 before bad light struck, still trailing by 272 runs.

Opener Adam Lyth (25 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara were unbeaten at the close, with Harry Brook the only Tykes wicket to fall, edging to the slips off Josh Davey.

The visitors were skittled for 96 in their first innings and will need to be significantly better second time around if they are to have any chance of getting close to their target.

They looked to have got right back into the contest when Coad and Brooks ripped through the Somerset top order, but Abell anchored the innings before being bowled by the former.

Steven Davies was the only batsmen to offer any substantial support to Abell, with his 33 the next highest score.