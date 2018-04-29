County Championship: Murtagh rips through Glamorgan

Tim Murtagh
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day three):
Middlesex 194 (42.1 overs): Eskinazi 94; Hogan 5-49, van der Gugten 4-63
Glamorgan 38-4 (15.5 overs): Murtagh 4-12
Middlesex 1 pt, Glamorgan 3 pts
Glamorgan struggled to 38-4 in reply to Middlesex's 194 all out before bad light intervened at Lord's.

Veteran seamer Tim Murtagh swung the ball prodigiously in the gloom to claim 4-12.

Earlier Glamorgan pacemen Michael Hogan (5-49) and Timm van der Gugten (4-63) also enjoyed the conditions.

Steve Eskinazi's aggressive 94 off 91 balls almost earned Middlesex a batting point, but John Simpson (38) provided the only support.

Bad weather is likely to see an ill-fated game abandoned on day four.

Glamorgan captain Michael Hogan told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a good day for the bowlers, and really nice to get five wickets in my first four-day game here after a little joust with Timmy, and I had a nice reception from the members in the Long Room on the way off, so it's something I'll always remember.

"There's some pests in our dressing-room and the boys were pretty antsy (not playing on day two), it was an interesting one because it didn't seem as though it rained a lot.

"There was a lot of water on the surface that they couldn't clear, that's the umpires' decision and we'll accept that and move on."

