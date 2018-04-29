County Championship: Luke Fletcher's career-best for Notts rocks Worcestershire

Luke Fletcher took five wickets in an innings for fourth time in a first-class match

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Blackfinch New Road (day three): Worcestershire 110: Clarke 46; Fletcher 5-27, Broad 3-28 Nottinghamshire 204-6: Taylor 50; Leach 3-44 Worcestershire 2 pts, Nottinghamshire 4 pts Scorecard

Stuart Broad was upstaged by Luke Fletcher as Nottinghamshire exposed Worcestershire's batting problems after a belated start at New Road.

After losing the first two days to bad weather, the home side were bowled out for just 110 in 26.3 overs.

Broad warmed up for England's Test series against Pakistan with 3-28, but Fletcher claimed a career-best 5-27.

Notts also found batting tough despite Ross Taylor's 50 and they were 204-6 when bad light ended play, 94 ahead.

Worcestershire had only passed 200 once in four previous innings this summer, so it was a formality that Notts would bowl first without the need for a toss.

The home side soon found themselves 3-3 as Daryl Mitchell, Tom Fell and Brett D'Oliveira departed inside the first three overs.

Joe Clarke (46) and Travis Head (33) put on 65, but they were the only scores of note as the Notts seamers ran through the order.

Skipper Joe Leach soon had Jake Libby caught in the slips in reply and he took 3-44, although it was Josh Tongue (2-40), who claimed the important scalp of Taylor, who was leg-before.

Tom Moores was 19 not out at the close, with Broad on five, and Notts could make life awkward for Worcestershire if they can build a big enough lead and the weather is kind on the final day.