Pakistan and Kent frustrated by rain at Canterbury

Pakistan took one wicket before rain curtailed day one - and the sides were unable to take the field on day two

Tour match, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day two of four): Pakistan 168: Imam 61, Gidman 5-47 Kent 39-1: Dickson 24* Pakistan lead by 129 runs - no play possible on day two Scorecard

Persistent rain prevented any play on day two of Pakistan's opening four-day tour match against Kent at Canterbury.

Although the umpires ruled that lunch would be taken early in the hope of a resumption in the afternoon, play was abandoned for the day at 13:30 BST.

The tourists were bowled out for 168 on day one, with Imam-ul-Haq hitting 61, before Kent reached 39-1 in reply.

Pakistan have one more warm-up game, at Northampton, before a Test in Ireland and two Tests against England.