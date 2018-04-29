Pakistan and Kent frustrated by rain at Canterbury
|Tour match, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day two of four):
|Pakistan 168: Imam 61, Gidman 5-47
|Kent 39-1: Dickson 24*
|Pakistan lead by 129 runs - no play possible on day two
|Scorecard
Persistent rain prevented any play on day two of Pakistan's opening four-day tour match against Kent at Canterbury.
Although the umpires ruled that lunch would be taken early in the hope of a resumption in the afternoon, play was abandoned for the day at 13:30 BST.
The tourists were bowled out for 168 on day one, with Imam-ul-Haq hitting 61, before Kent reached 39-1 in reply.
Pakistan have one more warm-up game, at Northampton, before a Test in Ireland and two Tests against England.