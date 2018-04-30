County Championship: Middlesex and Glamorgan washed out

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day three): Middlesex 194 (42.1 overs): Eskinazi 94; Hogan 5-49, van der Gugten 4-63 Glamorgan 38-4 (15.5 overs): Murtagh 4-12 Match drawn - Middlesex 6 pts, Glamorgan 8 pts Scorecard

Middlesex and Glamorgan saw the final day of their Championship match at Lord's washed out because of heavy rain.

Umpires Ian Gould and Rob Bailey abandoned the game at 12:05 BST.

Just 58 overs were bowled in total, with a frustrating combination of light rain, a damp outfield and bad light affecting the first three days.

Glamorgan took eight points to Middlesex's six, having had more chance to use favourable bowling conditions.