County Championship: Somerset beat Yorkshire despite Jack Leaning defiance

Jack Leaning hit the fourth fifty by a Yorkshire batsman this summer - but none have gone on to a century

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day four): Somerset 216 & 200: Abell 82; Coad 4-61, Brooks 3-44 Yorkshire 96 & 202: Leaning 68; Overton 3-43 Somerset (20 pts) beat Yorkshire (3 pts) by 118 runs Scorecard

Jack Leaning's 68 could not prevent Somerset from claiming their second win of the Championship campaign as they beat Yorkshire by 118 runs in Taunton.

Chasing a target of 321, with nine wickets left, Yorkshire lost Cheteshwar Pujara to the day's first ball.

Adam Lyth (34) and skipper Gary Ballance (19) soon followed as the visitors slumped to 81-4.

Leaning hit eight fours and he was last to go as they were all out for 202, with Craig Overton taking 3-41.

Victory put Somerset second in the table behind Notts, and it is the first time since 1993 that they have started their Championship campaign with two wins.

The White Rose county endured a disappointing morning after Pujara immediately edged Lewis Gregory behind.

And any chance of them mounting a serious bid for victory looked lost when Lyth was caught at first slip for 34 off Tim Groenewald (2-51) and Ballance was caught behind off Gregory.

England seamer Overton then removed Matthew Waite and Andrew Hodd in successive overs before lunch to increase the pressure.

Leaning, however, passed his fifty in his 56-run partnership with Tim Bresnan (21), which was ended when the latter was trapped lbw by Tom Abell.

Once Bresnan had gone, the last three wickets fell in 10 overs with Leaning succumbing to Overton when he top-edged an attempted pull shot.

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry:

"The magic wand behind winning our first two games is all the hard work put in by the players and the coaching staff during the winter. They all deserve enormous credit.

"It would be wrong to single out any player for praise after this victory because they all contributed. It was a tougher game than our first win over Worcestershire and it took a real team effort to come out on top.

"We have made a good start and now the focus is fully on Lancashire at Old Trafford this weekend. We are going to take this season a game at a time and a session at a time."

Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale:

"The difference between the teams was our first innings batting. Our approach was poor. We could have put more pressure on the Somerset bowlers.

"Matt Renshaw has come out and played like it was a T20 game for them. He couldn't trust his defence on that pitch so he went on the attack. I can't remember seeing a Championship innings in April like it.

"There were positives for us in the way Ben Coad and Jack Brooks bowled us back into the game and Jack Leaning's batting, which should give him a lot of confidence. We look forward to having Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow back ahead of the game with Essex."