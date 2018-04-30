County Championship: Gary Wilson top-scores as Derbyshire draw at Leicestershire

Gary Wilson brought up his 50 off 117 balls, including three fours

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day four): Leicestershire 381: Eckersley 54, Dexter 47, Raine 47; Davis 2-39 Derbyshire 251-8 dec: Wilson 64*; Griffiths 2-29 Leicestershire (11 pts) drew with Derbyshire (10 pts) Scorecard

Gary Wilson hit an unbeaten 64 as Leicestershire and Derbyshire both battled for bonus points on the final day of their draw at Grace Road.

Ned Eckersley's half-century helped Leicestershire seal four batting points as they posted 381 in their innings.

Derbyshire started poorly and saw Wayne Madsen and Luis Reece removed without score within their first three overs.

But Wilson top-scored for the visitors as they declared on 251-8 to take two batting bonus points of their own.

In a fine battling display, Wilson put on a 50-run fifth-wicket stand with Alex Hughes (42) as well as 60 runs for the sixth wicket with Matt Critchley (38).

Hardus Viljoen's 43 also contributed as Derbyshire recovered from a shaky start to pass the 250-run mark.

Gavin Griffiths (2-29) led Leicestershire's bowling attack as they looked to capitalise on Madsen and Reece's premature departures, however they could not take a ninth Derbyshire wicket to gain maximum bowling points prior to the visitors' late declaration with an over to spare.

The chances of a positive result for either side all but disappeared when the first two day were completely washed out.