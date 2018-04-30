County Championship: Nottinghamshire beat Worcestershire to go top of table

Daryl Mitchell was one of three Worcestershire batsmen to fall before lunch on the final day

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Blackfinch New Road (day four): Worcestershire 110 & 149: Fell 37; Ball 5-59 Nottinghamshire 300-9 dec: Taylor 50; Tongue 4-81 Nottinghamshire (22 pts) beat Worcestershire (3 pts) by an innings and 41 runs Scorecard

Nottinghamshire beat Worcestershire by an innings and 41 runs to go top of County Championship Division One.

Notts forced victory inside five sessions of playing time after the first two days were lost to rain.

A swift 38 from England bowler Stuart Broad helped Notts to 300-9 declared, giving the visitors a lead of 190 and a minimum of 80 overs to force a result.

Pace bowler Jake Ball boosted his England Test hopes with 5-59 as Worcestershire were bowled out for 149.

Only three Worcestershire batsmen, including top-scorer Tom Fell (37), faced more than 30 balls in the innings, which lasted just 38.2 overs.

Ball removed opener Brett D'Oliveira with the second ball of the hosts' second innings and they lost three wickets in the 10 overs before lunch, before slipping to a third consecutive Championship defeat in the afternoon session.

Broad claimed 1-17 on an eventful day which began with a brisk cameo with the bat.

Eight runs were added to Notts' total when he smashed a Travis Head no-ball for six, while he also needed treatment after colliding with non-striker Luke Fletcher when attempting a run.