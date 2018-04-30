World Cricket League Division Four: Jersey lose to Denmark but beat Vanuatu

Opener Nat Wakins has top-scored in both of Jersey's matches so far

Jersey have begun their World Cricket League Division Four campaign with a win and a loss in Malaysia.

The islanders were beaten by seven wickets by tournament favourites Denmark in a rain-affected match.

Jersey made 238-6, with Nat Watkins (86) and Ben Stevens (69) putting on 101, but Denmark reached a revised target of 114 from 23 overs with seven balls to spare.

The loss followed a seven-wicket win over Vanuatu in Jersey's opening match.

An 83-run opening stand between Zameer Khan and Freddie Klokker gave the Danes a flying start and after the rain relented skipper Hamid Shah and Rizwan Mahmood guided the Danes home.

Opening victory

Former Leicestershire all-rounder Nick Ferraby is eligible to play for Jersey after completing three years residency in the island

Jersey have been relegated in all three of their previous tournaments at Division Four level.

But they made a great start with an impressive opening day victory over Vanuatu.

Stevens starred as he took four wickets for just 12 runs as the Channel Islanders skittled out their opponents for just 104 in 36 overs.

In reply, Jersey reached their target in 31.1 overs with Watkins making 36 and former Leicestershire all-rounder Nick Ferraby 28 not out on his international debut for the island.

Jersey are fourth in the six-team tournament with three pool matches to go.