County Championship: Yorkshire all out for 50 at Essex, Joe Root out first ball

Jonny Bairstow missed Yorkshire's first two County Championship games of the season after spending the winter touring with England

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cloudfm County Ground (lunch, day one): Yorkshire 50 all out: Ballance 22; S Cook 5-28, Siddle 4-7 Essex 10-2: Brooks 2-7 Essex 3 pts, Yorkshire 0 pts Scorecard

Yorkshire were bowled out for 50 on day one at Essex, with England captain Joe Root out for a golden duck in his first domestic outing of 2018.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat, the Tykes were reduced to 22-5 as Harry Brook, Adam Lyth and Root all departed without scoring.

Jonny Bairstow made seven as Sam Cook (5-28) tore through the top order.

Peter Siddle (4-7) helped wrap up the tail, with Gary Ballance (22) the only batsman reaching double figures.

The total was Yorkshire's lowest in the County Championship since they were bowled out for 43 by Surrey at The Oval in 1973.

It was a miserable morning for England's batsmen at Chelmsford, with Alastair Cook then nicking Jack Brooks behind without scoring and Tom Westley bowled by Brooks' next ball to leave Essex 10-2 at lunch.

Earlier, Ballance came to the crease at 9-3 and survived a hat-trick ball after 20-year-old seamer Cook had removed Lyth and Root in the fourth over of the day.

But partnerships with India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and England wicketkeeper Bairstow were short-lived before Jack Leaning was trapped lbw by Siddle.

Steven Patterson and Brooks edged deliveries from Australia paceman Siddle behind before Ballance was caught in the slips as Yorkshire were dismissed in 18.4 overs.

Elsewhere in the County Championship, Surrey and England opener Mark Stoneman was run out for 28 and Middlesex captain Dawid Malan made just 13 against Sussex.

Yorkshire's miserable morning (all times BST)

11:06 - Harry Brook edges Sam Cook low to Simon Harmer at slip - 0-1

11:14 - Adam Lyth nicks Cook behind for nought - 9-2

11:18 - Joe Root is caught at slip by England team-mate Alastair Cook first ball; Sam Cook's third wicket - 9-3

11:26 - India's Cheteshwar Pujara is pinned lbw by Jamie Porter - 11-4

11:41 - England keeper Jonny Bairstow bowled by Cook for seven - 22-5

12:11 - Jack Leaning removed lbw by Peter Siddle - 41-6

12:16 - Tim Bresnan out lbw to Cook - 42-7

12:24 - Steven Patterson caught behind off Siddle - 45-8

12:26 - Jack Brooks edges Siddle to third slip - 45-9

12:36 - Gary Ballance caught superbly by Nick Browne at third slip off Siddle - 50 all out