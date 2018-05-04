County Championship: Stuart Broad strikes late for Notts against Hampshire

Only James Anderson has taken more Test wickets for England than Stuart Broad

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day one): Nottinghamshire 302: Patel 73, Wessels 54; Edwards 4-84 Hampshire 70-3: Broad 2-19 Hampshire (3 pts) trail Notts (4 pts) by 232 runs Scorecard

Stuart Broad took two wickets after tea to leave Hampshire 70-3 in reply to Division One leaders Nottinghamshire's 302 on the opening day at Trent Bridge.

After making 33 with the bat, Broad (2-19) removed openers Jimmy Adams and Joe Weatherley with the new ball.

Broad's England team-mate James Vince fell lbw to Jake Ball for five.

Earlier, Samit Patel's 73 led Notts' recovery from 27-3 to three batting points, while Fidel Edwards (4-84) was the pick of Hampshire's bowlers.

Fresh from completing an innings victory over Worcestershire in a rain-affected match on Monday, Notts made a disappointing start after winning the toss and choosing to bat first.

Former West Indies pace bowler Edwards dismissed Chris Nash and Jake Libby in the space of five balls to leave the home side three wickets down at the end of the seventh over.

However, a blistering partnership of 95 between Patel and New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor (47), which included 21 runs from one Edwards over, got them back on track.

Patel's enterprising innings ended when he was caught at deep square leg by Brad Wheal off the bowling of Edwards.

Riki Wessels (54) then fell in the same fashion just before tea, with Wheal the bowler on that occasion.

Hampshire director of cricket Craig White:

"It was a strange day of cricket. We were far away from our best and I don't think Notts will be that happy either, really. We didn't bowl that well and they gave us a few wickets.

"At times they looked as if they would get 400 on there but they kept giving us a wicket but we were poor. That's the worst I've seen us bowl for a long time.

"Kyle Abbott is struggling for rhythm. Normally, he leads the pack but he was a bit off it. We just kept dishing up bad balls but they kept making mistakes as well, so it's hard to say what a par score is on there."

Notts allrounder Samit Patel:

"I'm pleased to get a few runs because wickets have been pretty tricky. It's nice to play at home again because we know what we're going to get here.

"If someone had given us 300 at the start of the day we'd probably have taken it and to have them three down as well, we'd snap their hand off.

"We set the tone nicely and then unfortunately we had a bit of a misunderstanding and Ross got run out but then myself and Riki put on a decent partnership before I got out."