County Championship: Rory Burns hits century as Surrey dominate Worcestershire

Rory Burns put on 50 with England opener Mark Stoneman for the first wicket before going on to bat out the day at The Oval

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day one): Surrey 278-4: Burns 137*, Foakes 72; Leach 2-64 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Surrey 2 pts, Worcestershire 1 pt Scorecard

Captain Rory Burns batted through the entire first day at The Oval to make an unbeaten century as Surrey reached 278-4 against last season's Division Two champions Worcestershire.

The Pears, who are bottom of Division One after three straight defeats, took just four wickets all day.

Burns, 137 not out at the close, enjoyed his most prolific partnership of 125 with Ben Foakes (72).

He also shared half-century stands with Mark Stoneman (28) and Ollie Pope.

Burns, who had previously failed to pass 50 in four Championship innings this season, will resume alongside Pope (18 not out) on Saturday with their stand having so far produced 54 runs.

Worcestershire captain Joe Leach was again his side's most successful bowler, taking 2-64 to reach 16 wickets for the season.

Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes:

"It was a great innings by Rory. He's a player who goes under the radar a bit.

"But he's a high quality opener who is just a very good and consistent batsman at the top of the order. We're lucky to have both him and Rocky (Mark Stoneman).

"As for myself, I am happy with the way I am batting. I tweaked a couple of things over the winter. Hopefully I can keep the runs coming and get a hundred under my belt soon."

Worcestershire captain Joe Leach:

"All our bowlers stuck to their task and we were slightly unlucky at times. We beat the bat quite a lot in the first hour, and it was a shame we didn't get two or three wickets then.

"We have to come again tomorrow morning and hopefully bowl them out in the first session of the day.

"But The Oval is renowned for batting and I must admit, as the day went on, it did look and feel a good surface to bat on."