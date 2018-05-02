England go top of ODI rankings, India drop to second

England beat New Zealand 3-2 in their most recent one-day series

England have replaced India at the top of the International Cricket Council one-day rankings - despite not playing for almost two months.

In the latest rankings update, the 2014-15 season - when England won seven of 25 ODIs - was excluded from the calculations.

A rejuvenated England have since won 41 of 63 matches under coach Trevor Bayliss and captain Eoin Morgan.

It is the first time England have topped the rankings since 2013.

They have won their past six one-day series, reached the semi-finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy and are among the favourites for the 2019 World Cup on home soil.

After an early exit from the 2015 World Cup, England have adopted an attacking approach, particularly with the bat.

They have posted a total of 350 or more nine times since June 2015, having done so only twice previously.

Despite an unsuccessful winter for the Test team, England beat Australia 4-1 in January and New Zealand 3-2 in March.

England are fifth in the Test rankings - India are top - and fifth in the Twenty20 standings, with Pakistan retaining the number one spot.