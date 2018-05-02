World Cricket League Division Four: Jersey lose by 58 runs to Bermuda

Ben Stevens was Jersey's best performer, taking 3-43 before scoring 40 with the bat

Jersey lost for a second time in the World Cricket League Division Four tournament in Malaysia after a 58-run loss to Bermuda.

Batting first, Bermuda were bowled out for 242 in 49.2 overs as opener Kamau Leverock - the nephew of ex-World Cup spinner Dwayne - top scored with 66.

Ben Stevens and Nat Watkins each took three wickets, while Stevens also scored 40 in Jersey's innings.

But Jersey's batsmen struggled as they were bowled out for 184.

Watkins, who had top scored for Jersey in their past two games, went for eight while ex-captain Peter Gough was out for four and Jonty Jenner could only score three as Jersey were reduced to 42-3 after nine-and-a-half overs.

Stevens and Nick Ferraby (33) steadied the innings, while Corne Bodenstein offered some resistance at number nine with a knock of 30.

The loss means Jersey - who have been relegated on their three previous Division Four appearances since 2008 - are outside of the the relegation places by virtue of net run-rate.

They beat bottom side Vanuatu in their opening game before losing a rain-affected match to the only unbeaten side Denmark.

They still have to face Uganda and hosts Malaysia, needing at least one more win to avoid the drop.