Carlos Brathwaite; Kent sign West Indies all-rounder for start of T20 Blast

Carlos Brathwaite played for Sydney Sixers in Australia's Big Bash last winter

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite will join Kent for their first four matches of the T20 Blast.

The 29-year-old hit four successive sixes off Ben Stokes to help his side to victory against England in the World T20 final in India in 2016.

He will make his Kent debut against Surrey at The Oval on Friday, 6 July.

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and New Zealand bowler Adam Milne have also been signed by the Spitfires for the competition.

Milne will be available throughout while Stoinis is set to succeed Brathwaite and join up with the county from the end of July.

"I'm delighted to be joining Kent for my first taste of county cricket," Brathwaite said.

"I have a good relationship with (Kent captain) Sam Billings, having played in the same team at the IPL and BBL."