World Cricket League Division Four: Jersey beat hosts Malaysia by 10 runs in rain-affected match

Jersey opener Nat Watkins has hit two half-centuries in his four innings in the tournament

Jersey registered a nail-biting 10-run win over hosts Malaysia in a rain-affected World Cricket League Division Four encounter in Kuala Lumper.

Nat Watkins again starred with the bat for islanders as he hit 79, while Nick Ferraby got 52 and Ben Stevens scored 47 as Jersey made 270-8.

But, after a monsoon, the hosts needed a revised total of 232 from 42 overs.

Despite Virandeep Singh's 83, the hosts missed their target by 10 runs as Corne Bodenstein took 3-23.

The win means Jersey go above Malaysia into third place in the six-team tournament.

The islanders could still make the final and be promoted if they can inflict an incredibly heavy defeat on leaders Uganda, who have a far superior run-rate.

But Jersey look assured of staying in Division Four for the first time, having been relegated on their three other appearances, barring a very heavy defeat and unlikely big wins for either Bermuda or Vanuatu.

They beat bottom side Vanuatu in their opening game before losing a rain-affected match to the only unbeaten side Denmark.

They still have to face Uganda and hosts Malaysia, needing at least one more win to avoid the drop.