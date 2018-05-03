Shaun Marsh: Glamorgan batsman relishes home Championship debut

Shaun Marsh played for Glamorgan in T20 in the 2012 season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two Date: Friday, 4 May Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Coverage: BBC Sport Online live commentary and text updates; updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Kent

Glamorgan's Australia Test batsman Shaun Marsh says he is looking forward to "having some fun" as he prepares for his home Championship debut at Sophia Gardens against Kent.

Marsh scored a century in his first four-day innings for Glamorgan, followed by two cheap dismissals.

"I'm hitting the ball well, I'm looking forward to getting out there, having some fun and trying to do my bit for the team," said Marsh.

He played T20 for Glamorgan in 2012.

But Marsh, who has signed for all formats in 2018 and 2019, was restricted to just two matches in Cardiff during a rain-ruined campaign.

"The wicket looks really nice. It's a big game for us, we started the season well and we want to continue that," the 34-year-old left-hander told BBC Sport Wales.

"It was nice to get a hundred first up (111 in the win over Gloucestershire), I am disappointed with my last two innings but that's the game."

Henry threat

Kent arrive in Cardiff with New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry having claimed 19 of the 35 Championship wickets they have taken so far.

"I've played against him a few times, he's a fantastic bowler, and he's in good form with 19 wickets in two games," said Marsh.

"So he's someone we'll have to work hard against and hopefully limit his performances in the game."

Glamorgan are set to recall South Africa paceman Marchant de Lange, who was rested for the rain-hit draw against Middlesex after bowling 51 overs against Gloucestershire.

Langer welcome

Meanwhile, Marsh - who starred in the Ashes win over England and played in the defeat in South Africa - has welcomed the appointment of his Western Australia colleague Justin Langer as Australia's new head coach.

It follows the resignation of Darren Lehmann in the wake of Australia's ball-tampering against South Africa.

"JL is a fantastic coach and I've been lucky enough to be involved with him over the last six years with WA, I'm sure he'll do a great job," Marsh added.

"He's a fantastic person, very loyal to his players and coaching staff. But the next Test tour is a long way away, my focus is purely playing well here for Glamorgan, trying to score as many runs as I can and we'll see what happens."

Glamorgan: Hogan (capt), Selman, Murphy, Marsh, Carlson, Donald, Cooke (wk), Lloyd, Salter, Carey, de Lange, Van der Gugten, Smith.

Kent: Denly (capt), Bell-Drummond, Dickson, Kuhn, Crawley, Stevens, Gidman, Rouse (wk), Henry, Podmore, Thomas, Riley.