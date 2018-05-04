Ireland omit George Dockrell for historic first men's Test against Pakistan

Dockrell was left out of Ireland's team for their closing two games at the World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe

Ireland have left out spinner George Dockrell from their 14-man squad for the country's historic first men's Test match against Pakistan next week.

Former Somerset player Dockrell is omitted after being out of favour for Ireland's concluding games at the World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe in March.

Uncapped Australian-born bowler Nathan Smith is included after playing for Ireland A in Bangladesh last October.

Ed Joyce is in the squad after being troubled by injury in Zimbabwe.

The Malahide Test begins on Friday, 11 May with the contest scheduled to run until the following Tuesday.

Experienced batsman Joyce was forced to miss Ireland's two closing games at the World Cup qualifier against Scotland and Afghanistan as Graham Ford's side missed out on qualification for next year's tournament in England.

Victoria-born Smith, 22, has been playing for the Northern Knights in the Irish Interprovincial series since 2016.

William Porterfield will captain the Irish with Middlesex's Tim Murtagh recalled after he was ruled out of the three-day warm-up game against Somerset because of county commitments.

Seamer Boyd Rankin is the only player with previous Test experience having represented England in the final match of their 5-0 Ashes series loss to Australia in 2013-14.

Ireland and Afghanistan were granted Test status by the International Cricket Council last June after a series of notable successes over full member nations in recent years.

The Irish have beaten Pakistan, England, West Indies and Zimbabwe at World Cup tournaments over the past 11 years but the form of the predominantly ageing squad has waned over the last three years.

Ireland squad: W Porterfield (capt), A Balbirnie, E Joyce, T Kane, A McBrine, T Murtagh, K O'Brien, N O'Brien, B Rankin, N Smith, P Stirling, J Shannon, S Thompson, G Wilson.