County Championship: Bears trio Lamb, Trott & Wright hit fifties against Derbyshire

Nightwatchman Chris Wright was out for 72, just five short of his career-best

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day two): Derbyshire 318: Madsen 144; Brookes 4-63, Patel 4-94 Warwickshire 375-6: Lamb 79*, Trott 76, Wright 72, Rhodes 50 Warwickshire (7 pts) lead Derbyshire (5 pts) by 57 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire nightwatchman Chris Wright stole the Bears' batting honours at Edgbaston as he helped the Division Two leaders reach 375-6 to build a possible match-winning lead against Derbyshire.

Matthew Lamb, with a career-best unbeaten 79, and former England batsman Jonathan Trott made 76 a day after announcing his impending retirement.

But fast bowler Wright made 72, batting well into the second session.

He outlasted both Will Rhodes (50) and another ex-England man, Ian Bell (44).

Wright enjoyed half-century stands with both Rhodes and Bell, before Lamb, coming in at number seven, shared a 157-run stand with Trott.

Rhodes hit his first half-century for his new county before becoming Mark Footitt's first wicket since returning to Derbyshire on loan from Nottinghamshire.

Derbyshire leg-spinner Matt Critchley took three of the five wickets to fall, but already the visitors trail by 57 runs in this early-season battle of first against second.

Jonathan Trott fell 24 runs short of what would have been his 45th first-class century

Warwickshire bowler Chris Wright:

"That's the treat of being a nightwatchman. It's never fun going in for the last six overs at the end of a day but, if you make it through, you can have a bat next day.

"It was nice to get a score like that against a side with two Test bowlers. I was pleased to do a job for the team and take a bit of sting out of their bowlers so that our proper batters could get to work later in the day.

"Trotty and Lamby were superb. We all know Trotty is a class act. Lamby is just making his way and showed what a good player he is. They have put us in a strong position."

Derbyshire all-rounder Matt Critchley:

"It was a tough day for us. We didn't start as well as we wanted to, then we created some chances in the middle session but in the last session we could have done with another wicket or two.

"We have just got to go out there and hopefully hit them bang-bang with a couple of wickets or, if that doesn't happen, make sure we keep some control.

"With Wayne Madsen's runs we are still in the game. It won't be easy batting last so we have just got to try to limit their lead and then set them as difficult a target as possible."