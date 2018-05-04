Marcus Trescothick: Somerset opener breaks metatarsal in foot

Marcus Trescothick has a first-class batting average of nearly 42

Somerset opener Marcus Trescothick broke a bone in his foot while making a century against Lancashire on Friday.

An x-ray has shown that the 42-year-old former England batsman has broken the fifth metatarsal on his right foot.

Trescothick was hurt when, on 95, he appeared to turn awkwardly on his ankle while running between the wickets.

He managed to continue batting to reach a 65th first-class century, before he was caught behind for 100, as Somerset posted 321-5 before the close.

The Taunton-based outfit are bidding for their third win from three Division One matches so far in the 2018 County Championship season.

Trescothick's ton on Friday was his first of the season, after hitting scores of one, 43, four and two in his four previous innings.