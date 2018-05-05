County Championship: Daryl Mitchell leads Pears fightback after Rory Burns ton for Surrey

On 77, Daryl Mitchell has already more than doubled this season's previous highest score in the Championship of 35

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two): Surrey 434: Burns 193, Foakes 72; Leach 4-96 Worcestershire 135-1: Mitchell 77* Worcestershire (2 pts) trail Surrey (3 pts) by 299 runs Scorecard

Surrey skipper Rory Burns made the highest Championship score of the season so far to help his side pile up 434 against Worcestershire at The Oval.

Burns went for 193, falling fell just short of what would have been the second double century of his career.

But the visitors, who have lost their first three matches, did not buckle.

Ex-captain Daryl Mitchell got the reply off to a solid start with an unbeaten 77 to help his side close on 135-1, needing 150 more to avoid a follow-on.

