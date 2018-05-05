County Championship: Keaton Jennings 91 not as Lancashire reply to Somerset's 429

Keaton Jennings hasn't played for England since the fourth Test against South Africa in August 2017

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day two): Somerset 429: Bartlett 110, Trescothick 100, Abell 99 Lancashire 217-2: Jennings 91*, Vilas 83* Lancashire 2 pts, Somerset 4 pts Scorecard

Keaton Jennings finished unbeaten on 91 for Lancashire as the hosts replied well to Somerset's 429 on day two.

Jennings, who has played six Tests for England, batted patiently in a 169-run stand with Dane Vilas (83 not out) to turn around his poor early-season form.

Lancashire closed on 217-2, still trailing by 212 runs on first innings.

Earlier, Somerset captain Tom Abell fell for a fine 99 as the visitors moved from 321-5 overnight, with Jimmy Anderson (0-91) going wicketless.

Jennings began the campaign with scores of 11, 27, 2, 24 and 15 after moving to Lancashire from Durham, but the 25-year-old batted confidently and solidly against the Somerset attack to make the most of a good wicket.

He soaked up pressure expertly, hitting 14 boundaries in his 219-ball stay, while Vilas played the aggressor, at one point striking England spinner Jack Leach for successive sixes.

The two batsmen made the most of excellent conditions to leave the match evenly poised at stumps, after Alex Davies (23) and Liam Livingstone (6) fell early on.

It was a less enjoyable day for Anderson, with England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker not taking a wicket in a County Championship match when having bowled more than 25 overs for Lancashire for the first time since 2005.

Instead, Matt Parkinson (3-80) and Joe Mennie (3-82) did the damage for the hosts - the latter trapping Abell lbw when one run short of a century following a spell of pressure.